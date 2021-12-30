ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch App. State vs. Louisiana: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Cover picture for the articleThe App. State Mountaineers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Appalachian State and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Neither the Mountaineers nor Louisiana could muster much offensive firepower in their last games,...

The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
The Spun

1 Major Conference Went Winless During Bowl Season

Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
San Diego Union-Tribune

Engstler's layup lifts No. 3 Louisville over No. 16 Ga Tech

Emily Engstler scored 14 points and hit a layup with three seconds remaining to lift No. 3 Louisville to its 12th straight victory, 50-48 over No. 16 Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the nation's top scoring defense in Georgia Tech and the nation's third-best in Louisville, the Yellow Jackets were trying to knock off a top-three team for the second time after beating UConn on Dec. 9
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
