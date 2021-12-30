ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How to watch Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: Chicago State 4-9; Grand Canyon 10-2 The Grand Canyon Antelopes are 10-0 against the Chicago State Cougars since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Grand Canyon and Chicago State will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Notre Dame makes jaw-dropping history in Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame has a love-hate relationship with the New Year’s Six bowls and the BCS era. No stat better explains that relationship than the one ESPN released Saturday afternoon during their Fiesta Bowl meeting with Oklahoma State. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the 2022 Fiesta Bowl marks the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

1 Major Conference Went Winless During Bowl Season

Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Phoenix, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
abc17news.com

Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69. The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win. Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers. Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak. Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Grand Canyon Antelopes#Ncaab#Chicago State 4 9#The Chicago State Cougars#354th#Cbs Sports App Ticket#Chicago State 64 Feb 16
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
CBS Sports

How to watch St. Thomas (MN) vs. Western Illinois: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Western Illinois @ St. Thomas (MN) Current Records: Western Illinois 10-4; St. Thomas (MN) 7-7 The Western Illinois Leathernecks will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Schoenecker Arena at 3 p.m. ET Saturday. The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will be strutting in after a victory while the Leathernecks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy