College Sports

How to watch Texas-Arlington vs. South Alabama: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: South Alabama 10-3; Texas-Arlington 4-7 A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Texas-Arlington Mavericks and the South Alabama Jaguars at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at College Park Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Texas-Arlington simply couldn't be stopped...

www.cbssports.com

