ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong’s flagship airline struggles to keep flying as city slashes COVID quarantine exemptions for local aircrew

By Nicholas Gordon
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BAOG_0dZ3u3HR00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Cathay Pacific—Hong Kong’s flagship airline—can’t catch a break.

Late Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported that airlines flying into Hong Kong were told that their flight crew on non–mainland China flights would have to follow the same quarantine procedures as all other incoming travelers.

The new rules throw a wrench into the operational plans for airlines flying into Hong Kong, which are now forced to find quarantine hotel rooms—already in short supply as Hong Kong residents return overseas from their holidays—for their aircrews.

In a statement published on the Cathay Pacific website on Thursday morning, the airline said that "the latest tightening of aircrew quarantine restrictions continues to constrain our ability to operate flights as planned," and it was considering “cancellations of passenger flights to and from Hong Kong from now to tentatively the first quarter of 2022.”

A Cathay spokesperson told Fortune that the airline was working with affected customers to help them make alternative flight arrangements.

Hard quarantine

Never miss a story about coronavirus

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

Hong Kong’s system of inbound quarantine is one of the world’s strictest as the city pursues an aggressive COVID-zero strategy. Arriving travelers have to stay in a quarantine hotel for at least two weeks, and visitors from a handful of countries—including the U.K. and the U.S.—must quarantine for four days in a government facility, in addition to 17 days at a quarantine hotel.

Under some circumstances, local aircrew were exempt from these strict requirements, yet still were subject to constrained movement upon arriving in Hong Kong. Aircrew on “turnaround” flights—when the crew never step foot off the plane—were allowed to quarantine at home, but could leave the house only for mandated COVID testing.

However, the spread of the Omicron variant has pushed Hong Kong’s government to tighten up even these limited exemptions. On Tuesday, crew on cargo flights were told that they had to spend their three days of quarantine in a designated hotel, rather than at home.

Two Cathay flight crew who later tested positive for Omicron were also suspected to have broken quarantine restrictions, leaving their homes for activities other than getting tested.

Unique harm

Foreign airlines have been able to manage the effect of Hong Kong’s harsh quarantine rules to some extent. Flight crew that are not entering the community can isolate in a hotel room before their next flight (though they are still at risk of being sent to quarantine if a colleague tests positive upon arrival in Hong Kong).

Yet local aircrew—like those that work for Cathay Pacific—eventually have to reenter the community, and thus go through quarantine. Cathay has struggled to balance keeping planes flying with the welfare of its cabin crew. The airline has tried to run a closed loop system, in which aircrew fly for three weeks (and must undergo strict isolation procedures overseas), then undergo hotel quarantine in Hong Kong for two weeks before being allowed to return home.

The closed-loop system has proven unpopular with Cathay staff, and the airline has even considered moving pilots to either the United States or Dubai in order to save crew members from quarantine.

Hong Kong also automatically bans flight routes for two weeks if four COVID cases are caught within seven days of landing. Cathay flights from major airports like New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and London have already been banned under the new rules.

Cathay has been able to rely on cargo traffic to make up the shortfall from dwindling passenger traffic. Yet Hong Kong’s new rules on cargo aircrew now threaten to severely constrain even that revenue source.

Between quarantine rules and strict flight bans, Cathay Pacific’s flight schedule has now dwindled to almost nothing. In early December, Cathay was carrying only around 7% of the passengers it did before the pandemic—a number that's sure to fall even further.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

How long will the Omicron airline collapse last—and when will U.S. travelers get back home

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After a holiday weekend that saw thousands of travelers stranded in airports around the country, flight cancellations and delays are bleeding into Monday. But several experts contacted by Fortune say the situation should ease by the end of next week.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Airlines cancel more flights as Omicron spreads to pilots and attendants

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is pummeling the airline industry and foiling potential fliers’ plans during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. While the number of air travelers has nearly doubled over last year's pandemic-depressed lows, the highly contagious new variant of the virus has hit pilots and flight attendants, causing staff shortages and subsequent delays and cancellations.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exemptions#Hong Kong Residents#Aircrew#Covid#Cathay Pacific
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
MarketRealist

Are Cruises Being Canceled Amid the Spreading Omicron Variant?

With a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting the U.S., companies might have to rethink how they conduct business. In March 2020, around the same time that the COVID-19 virus gained pandemic status, cruise lines were forced to suspend operations. The vessels they utilized served as breeding grounds for the spreading COVID-19 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

‘They think $100 per room is enough compensation?’ Caribbean cruise denied entry by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

Take a cruise during a pandemic at your peril. Some passengers on the Florida-based Carnival Freedom. cruise ship were crying foul over their curtailed Christmas-cruise schedule due to an undisclosed number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the third Florida-based cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

70K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy