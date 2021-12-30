Husky Draft Journey: Omar Fortt

Our third installment of Husky Draft Journey features an under the radar prospect for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. University of Connecticut linebacker Omar Fortt is a speedy run-plugger who attacks the line of scrimmage with a vengeance.

With a lean frame at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Fortt can also play a safety type role at the next level due to his tenacious demeanor and highly active hands—he has had numerous batted balls during his Huskies career. With his run defense, athleticism to drop back in coverage and quickness to play special teams, Fortt is a potential four down player at the next level. Here you will catch a glimpse of his ability to stick with receivers in their side pocket.

Omar is no stranger to what it takes to become a professional. His brother, Khairi, was a fourth round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2014. Fortt also played for Noel Thomas Sr. at St. Luke’s High School, the father of former Huskies and NFL wideout Noel Thomas. In this clip, he discusses the type of influence that his brother has had, encouraging him to work hard, persevere and stay determined.

An immediate impact player who earned a starting role as a freshman, Fortt has registered at least 40 tackles in each of his four seasons played at UConn, demonstrating the type of high motor and relentless pursuit that should earn him serious consideration at the pro level. There is no doubt that he can cover much ground and closes quickly to the ball. His upbringing has taught him to place a heavy emphasis on fundamentals and technique, which will endear himself to NFL coaches. One of the few bright spots on the Huskies football team in 2021, Omar Fortt is ready for his draft journey.

With the NFL Draft process set to heat up, UConn Illustrated will be bringing you behind the scenes with all the Huskies pro prospects, be sure to keep it locked for VIP access!

Husky Draft Journey Series