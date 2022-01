Authorities recently charged a Chelsea woman in connection to an unarmed robbery linked to the murder of a Saugus man earlier this month. Kiara Rosario, 26, was arraigned Friday in Lynn District Court on a charge of accessory after the fact of unarmed robbery, the Essex District Attorney’s Office announced. Prosecutors say the charge stems from an investigation into the murder of 26-year-old Michael Norton, who was found dead in his home at 44 Collins Ave. on Dec. 11.

SAUGUS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO