State health officials say they've run out of a major treatment to fight the omicron coronavirus variant, which now accounts for 90-percent of the pandemic cases in Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services stated on Monday that its regional infusion centers in The Woodlands, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, and San Antonio have run out of the particular monoclonal antibody that's effective against omicron. The state doesn't expect another shipment of the antibody from the federal government until next month.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO