France, Spain Post 47%, 45% Box Office Gains in 2021

By John Hopewell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalvanised in part by spectacular late-year figures for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” box office surged this year 47.2% and 45% in France and Spain respectively in comparison to 2020, Comscore announced Thursday. The full year 2021 figure for cinema theatre admissions in France was 96 million ticket...

