DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado counties and local governments have come to an agreement on a distribution plan for money from a major opioid settlement. $385 million will soon make its way into local Colorado government coffers. (credit: Getty Images) Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest drug distributors will pay Colorado hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several years as part of the agreement. Also part of the agreement was that a majority of county and city governments in each state agree to a distribution plan for the money. All 64 Colorado counties and nearly 100% of the municipalities have...

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO