ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Basketball: Butler At UConn Game Canceled

By Ric Serritella
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Skc7e_0dZ3tFkh00

The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the Butler at Connecticut game, which was scheduled for Saturday, January 1, has been canceled due to COVID issues within the UConn program.

Per the BIG EAST game cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.

Season ticket holders will retain access to their seats for any rescheduled contest. If a canceled game is unable to be rescheduled, UConn athletics will credit the account of a season ticket holder at the conclusion of the season.

Patrons who purchased a three-game mini-plan or single-game ticket to a canceled game, can utilize their same game ticket(s) for the rescheduled game. If the game is not rescheduled, purchasers will able to select from available tickets to another home game.

Fans can manage their tickets by logging into their account at UConnTickets.com. For additional questions please contact the UConn Athletics Ticket Office via email (athtickets@uconn.edu), chat, or by calling 1-877-AT-UCONN.

(Source: UConn Athletics)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Transfer News

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world watched in awe as Deion Sanders and Jackson State landed yet another top transfer. South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..” he wrote on Twitter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Butler#Home Game#Big East Conference#Uconn Game#The Big East Conference#Covid#Uconn Athletics
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Notre Dame makes jaw-dropping history in Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame has a love-hate relationship with the New Year’s Six bowls and the BCS era. No stat better explains that relationship than the one ESPN released Saturday afternoon during their Fiesta Bowl meeting with Oklahoma State. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the 2022 Fiesta Bowl marks the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

1 Major Conference Went Winless During Bowl Season

Bowl season is wrapping up. Only the TaxAct Texas Bowl, featuring LSU and Kansas State, and the College Football Playoff national championship game, featuring Alabama and Georgia, remain on the schedule. Most conferences have wrapped up their bowl seasons. While the postseason was a successful one for many conferences, it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Alabama Staffer Landing Head Coaching Job

One of the hardest parts of maintaining a dynasty in college football is keeping assistants in house. On Monday, another Nick Saban Alabama disciple is leaving for their own opportunity, following the January 10 national championship game. According to FootballScoop.com, Ron Cooper, an analyst with the Crimson Tide is taking...
ALABAMA STATE
AthlonSports.com

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Tuesday, Jan. 4)

The final bowl game of the college football season is set for Tuesday, Jan. 4. Yes, Alabama and Georgia will face off (again) for the national championship next Monday (Jan. 10), but that game doesn't have "Bowl" in its name. But fear not, the SEC is still involved as this last bowl game features one of its teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huskies Report

Women’s Lacrosse: Sydney Watson Named Preseason All-American

STORRS, Conn. - With the 2021 season just two months away, senior Sydney Watson of the UConn women's lacrosse was named a USA Lacrosse Magazine's Division I Women's Preseason First Team All-American as well as the Preseason Midfielder of the Year. A USA Lacrosse Magazine First Team All-American a season...
SPORTS
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
27
Followers
50
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy