Technology is amazing. And when it comes to my car, I'll take all you can give me. Push-button starts, REMOTE starts, Bluetooth, Wifi. Bring it. But there's one instrument on our vehicles that cannot be improved upon. It is the turn signal. There is no remote activation; you can't make it blink telekinetically. You need to take your left hand and push it down or push it up, depending on the direction you wish to turn. (Not too hard, though; you don't want to break the stem like I did one time.)

1 DAY AGO