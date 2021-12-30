Hockey: New Dates Announced For Merrimack Series

The Hockey East Association announced today new dates for the postponed men's series between UConn and Merrimack, originally slated for December 3-4.

UConn will now host the Warriors at the XL Center in Hartford on Tuesday, January 25, at 7:05 p.m. Merrimack will welcome the Huskies at Lawler Rink on Tuesday, February 8, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Both games will be streamed live, for free, on SportsLive.

For patrons who held tickets to the Merrimack at UConn game on 12/4/21:

Your Merrimack tickets from 12/4/21 will be valid on the rescheduled date of 1/25/22. The game date will automatically be updated on your mobile tickets. If you cannot attend the rescheduled game or are unable to find guests to utilize your tickets, please contact the Athletic Ticket Office at 1-877-AT-UCONN for other accommodations. The Ticket Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. Press option 2 for assistance.

(Source: UConn Athletics)