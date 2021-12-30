ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey: New Dates Announced For Merrimack Series

By Ric Serritella
Huskies Report
 4 days ago
The Hockey East Association announced today new dates for the postponed men's series between UConn and Merrimack, originally slated for December 3-4.

UConn will now host the Warriors at the XL Center in Hartford on Tuesday, January 25, at 7:05 p.m. Merrimack will welcome the Huskies at Lawler Rink on Tuesday, February 8, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Both games will be streamed live, for free, on SportsLive.

For patrons who held tickets to the Merrimack at UConn game on 12/4/21:

Your Merrimack tickets from 12/4/21 will be valid on the rescheduled date of 1/25/22. The game date will automatically be updated on your mobile tickets. If you cannot attend the rescheduled game or are unable to find guests to utilize your tickets, please contact the Athletic Ticket Office at 1-877-AT-UCONN for other accommodations. The Ticket Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 4:30 pm. Press option 2 for assistance.

(Source: UConn Athletics)

Huskies Report

Hockey: Women's UConn Ranked No. 10 In Uscho Polls

STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut women's hockey team for the first time in program history will begin 2022 and enter the second half of the season ranked #10 as of the latest DCU/USCHO poll. The Huskies enter January posting a 14-4-2 overall record which is the best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huskies Report

Hockey: Huskies Lose To 19-Ranked Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The UConn men's hockey team dropped a 6-3 decision Sunday night at No. 19 Harvard in a non-conference match-up from Bright-Landry Hockey Center. The Huskies got goals from grad student (Latham, N.Y.), senior (Budejovice, Czech Republic) and sophomore (Moscow, Russia) in the loss. The Huskies, playing...
SPORTS
Huskies Report

Women's Soccer: Courtney Hofer Promoted To Assistant Coach

STORRS, Conn. – UConn women's soccer head coach Margaret Rodriguez announced the addition of Courtney Hofer as an assistant coach. Hofer served as a volunteer assistant for her alma mater in 2021. "We are very excited to officially welcome Courtney as an assistant coach on our staff!" Rodriguez said....
SOCCER
Huskies Report

Women’s Lacrosse: Sydney Watson Named Preseason All-American

STORRS, Conn. - With the 2021 season just two months away, senior Sydney Watson of the UConn women's lacrosse was named a USA Lacrosse Magazine's Division I Women's Preseason First Team All-American as well as the Preseason Midfielder of the Year. A USA Lacrosse Magazine First Team All-American a season...
SPORTS
Huskies Report

UConn Baseball Schedule Announced

STORRS, CT. – The UConn baseball team announced its 2022 spring schedule on Wednesday afternoon with the Huskies 56-game schedule consisting of 22 home games at Elliot Ballpark. For the first time in the illustrious history of the program, season tickets are now ON SALE. Season tickets for chairback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huskies Report

Track & Field: 2021 Kyle Millken Memorial Award Winners Announced

STORRS, CT - Emma Chee and Chris Keegan from the Women's and Men's Track & Field teams are the recipients of this year's Kyle Millken Memorial Award. "The Kyle Milliken Memorial fund was established by his friends and family to honor Navy Special Warfare Operator Senior Chief Petty Officer(SEAL), Kyle Jeffrey Milliken '02(CLAS), who was KIA serving his country on May 5, 2017, in East Africa. In 1998, Kyle walked onto UConn's track and field program where he made every single one of his teammates a better runner, athlete and person with his leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment and drive, the very foundation for his success as a SEAL and in life."
SPORTS
Huskies Report

