FLINT, MI - Flint Community Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to the rise of COVID-19 cases throughout Genesee County, officials said. The move “out of an abundance of caution” will close all schools in the district to all students on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4, said Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones in a release.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO