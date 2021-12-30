ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Buzz: Ground & Griddled Closes At R. House

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGround & Griddled announced that Wednesday was its final...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

foxbaltimore.com

DPW closes walk-in center in downtown Baltimore due to multiple COVID cases

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, The Department of Public Works announced its closing of the walk-in center in downtown Baltimore due to multiple positive COVID cases. The alert made the government organization aware of multiple positive cases of COVID in the CSSD offices. DPW is closing the walk-in center...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore restaurants close, change service due to COVID-19 case surge

Baltimore area restaurants are being hit hard by the region’s surging COVID-19 cases, with several temporarily closing or changing service plans due to exposures among staff members. Mera Kitchen Collective said it will remain closed until 2022 due to COVID. The co-op and catering company said it would issue refunds for pre-ordered holiday meals. Brewer’s Art said in a post on Instagram ...
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 testing now available at Tuerk House in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- — Baltimore City residents can now get tested for COVID-19 at The Andre Kennedy Center for Integrated Behavioral Health and Urgent Care at Tuerk House. Walk-ins are welcome for rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing, officials said in a recent release. The Tuerk House is located at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Baltimore Food Entrepreneur Details Rise from Public Housing to Business Success

Ayeshah Abuelhiga grew up in public housing in Baltimore, and like so many in her vibrant neighborhood, fried chicken and biscuits were the comfort food of choice. So, when the energetic and driven Abuelhiga started Mason Dixie Biscuits Company with the $27,000 she raised through a social media campaign, chicken and biscuits headlined the menu.
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

Pollo Campero Permanently Closed

Pollo Campero has closed its location at 8662 Colesville Rd. in downtown Silver Spring. According to workers clearing out the restaurant this morning, Monday was the restaurant’s last operating day. The downtown Silver Spring location opened in 2017. Juan José Gutierrez, who’s still involved in the family-owned business, opened...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Short Staffed By Covid Infections, Baltimore DPW Announces Trash Pickup Changes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works on Thursday announced it is short-staffed because of a surge in COVID-19 infections, and as a result, it is adjusting waste pickup and drop off in the coming days. The DPW announced the following changes to trash pickup: All recycling routes scheduled for pick-up Thursday should be held until next week’s regularly scheduled pick-up day. Residents should bring their carts or cans back onto their property until then. Trash collection scheduled for today, Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Waltherson community will be collected Friday DPW will pick up collection routes delayed from Tuesday, December...
BALTIMORE, MD
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

