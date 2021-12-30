Baltimore Buzz: Ground & Griddled Closes At R. House

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works on Thursday announced it is short-staffed because of a surge in COVID-19 infections, and as a result, it is adjusting waste pickup and drop off in the coming days.
The DPW announced the following changes to trash pickup:
All recycling routes scheduled for pick-up Thursday should be held until next week’s regularly scheduled pick-up day. Residents should bring their carts or cans back onto their property until then.
Trash collection scheduled for today, Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Waltherson community will be collected Friday
DPW will pick up collection routes delayed from Tuesday, December...
