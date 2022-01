Intel announced this evening that it has closed the first phase of the sale of its SSD and NAND businesses to SK hynix and has now received the initial $7 billion tranche to seal the deal. The news comes on the heels of SK hynix's announcement last week that the acquisition had cleared the final regulatory hurdles in China, albeit with certain restrictions. SK hynix also announced that it had formed a new 'Solidigm' subsidiary to operate the fab and handle the SSD business. Intel veteran Rob Crooke, previously the SVP and GM of Intel's Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, will helm the San Jose-based Solidigm as CEO.

