Penn State's 24-10 loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl wasn't a complete indictment of its season, but it proved that some changes will need to be made next season. James Franklin's Nittany Lions had a 10-7 lead at the half, despite not being able to find the end zone on the majority of their drives. Everything unraveled in the second half, with Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson finishing with 20 carries for 110 rushing yards and a touchdown and backup quarterback Malik Hornsby gashing the Nittany Lions defense for four carries and 67 rushing yards. The Razorbacks finished with 353 yards on the ground and all three of their touchdowns coming on rushes.

