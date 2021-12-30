ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases leaked by company itself and they’re quite a visual treat

By Zohaib Ahmed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galaxy S21 FE launch is almost upon us and Samsung has been expectedly hyping up the device ahead of its release. A new ‘leak’ now from the company itself reveals the complete list of official case accessories you will soon be able to slap onto your brand new S21...

Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pricing details leaked ahead of global launch

Samsung is all set for CES 2022 that is going to take place in January. Speculations are that the company will be rolling out its new smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, in the event. As the launch date of the device is approaching, rumors and leaks regarding the same have become more regular. Now, the latest leaks have revealed the pricing details of the smartphone.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S20 FE: what to expect

The new generation of the phone made for the fans is here! Meet the Galaxy S21 FE, the successor to one of the most popular phones out there, the S20 FE, where the FE stands for Fan Edition. Samsung had a challenging task in updating a popular phone, and this...
Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Leak Hints At Pricing On Two Screen Repair Kits

A new leak, reportedly from Central European repair provider Mobistekla, has now revealed two apparent screen repair kits for the as-yet-unreleased Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The kits differ in what is included. One, allegedly shipping with a complete frame included, is purportedly priced at €185. That would be roughly $209.58 using direct current conversion rates. Although it’s worth noting, pricing is almost never a direct conversion.
mspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks great in new hands-on video

The torrent of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks have continued, with the latest being a hands-on video by Instagrammer Habla ConComilo, who appears to be a phone retailer. The device looks very good in the brief hands-on video, with what appears to be a soft-touch rear cover. The device has...
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pricing revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in January at CES 2022 and now it looks like Samsung has accidentally revealed the pricing of the handset. We have heard lots of different rumors about the handset. Samsung listed the new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone on its store in...
xda-developers

Leaked hands-on videos of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE confirms its design and key specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has got to be one of the most leaked phones of all time. We know everything there is to know about it, and we’ve had that information re-confirmed a number of additional times, too. We’ve seen countless images, specification dumps, and we’ve even seen it potentially canceled and revived. We then saw a new wave of leaks and renders cropping up, along with European pricing, too. Now it’s going a step further, as the first real-life hands-on video has surfaced on Instagram.
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch on January 11, a new leak confirms

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was supposed to launch months ago but many issues along the way kept the company from releasing the handset. But Evan Blass may have now revealed the date of its arrival. In a recent Twitter post, the tipster shared four frontal renders of the handset...
Phone Arena

This is the purple Samsung S21 FE leaked in the flesh

The rumored Galaxy S21 FE announcement at Samsung's CES expo keynote on January 4 is fast approaching, and the leaks have reached a flood level. After we learned the. S21 FE price, at least in Europe, it's time for the real Slim Shady to stand up. Yet another leaker with...
Phone Arena

Latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaks include a nice price and a full manual

The 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 Fan Edition has probably been leaked more times (and more comprehensively) in the last couple of weeks alone than many past Android devices in the entire time preceding their official announcements, and believe it or not, we're still not expecting Samsung to release this bad boy for another three weeks or so.
gizmochina.com

BlackBerry has officially ended support for all of its classic smartphones

BlackBerry, one of the most popular phone brands of the era before smartphones took over, has just made a new announcement. The company is finally ending its official support for all of its classic smartphone models. The Canadian phone brand made the announcement earlier this week (Via 9To5Mac). So now,...
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi Fold Smartphone with stylus pen spotted in a new patent

Yesterday, Xiaomi’s Flip phone patent was surfaced on the Internet showcasing the tall clamshell design of its upcoming phone. Today, we’ve spotted a patent filed by the company for its new foldable smartphone with a Stylus Pen. The Xiaomi Fold phone’s patent was filed with the United States...
technave.com

Someone has already unboxed the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE!

By now, fans no longer doubt the existence of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The phone is real enough, as we've seen leaked official posters and leaked photos of it. Samsung is expected to finally reveal the phone in January 2022, but a reviewer has received the phone and unboxed it in advance.
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
