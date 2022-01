MediBalloon, Inc., a specialty medical balloon design and manufacturing company, announced the partnership with Medeon Biodesign, Inc., a Taiwan publicly traded medical device company with operations in Taipei, Taiwan and Sunnyvale, California, to expand the US operations and footprint in Asia. The new manufacturing organization established in Taiwan will be called Medeologix and will be in full operation in 2022 to not only serve the global market, but also provide customers the one-stop-shop service from prototyping to mass production of medical devices.

