ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US unemployment claims drop to 198,000

By PAUL WISEMAN
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkPIg_0dZ3rYUW00
California Jobs FILE - Prospective employers and job seekers interact during during a job fair on Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Hiring in California slowed significantly in November 2021 even as the state's unemployment rate dipped below 7% for the first time since March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, according to data made public Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000, more evidence that the job market remains strong in the aftermath of last year's coronavirus recession.

Jobless claims dropped by 8,000 to 198,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell to just above 199,000, the lowest level since October 1969.

The numbers suggest that the fast-spreading omicron variant has yet to trigger a wave of layoffs.

Altogether, 1.7 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the week that ended Dec. 18. That was the lowest since March 2020, just as the pandemic was starting to slam the U.S. economy, and down by 140,000 from the week before.

The weekly claims numbers, a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year. Employers are reluctant to let workers go at a time when it’s so tough to find replacements. The United States had a near-record 11 million job openings in October, and 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs — just off September’s record 4.4 million — because there are so many opportunities.

The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers hunkered down at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.

But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Employers have added 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving the U.S. still 3.9 million jobs short of what it had before the pandemic. The December jobs report, out next week, is expected to show that the economy generated another 374,000 jobs this month.

The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.

“The overall picture painted by these data points to a rapid pace of job growth,'' said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez Inc. Hiring would have been even stronger “had businesses been able to hire as many workers as they wished.''

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Florida Unemployment Claims At Pre-Pandemic Levels

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – First-time unemployment claims in Florida rolled in last month at a pace similar to the period before the coronavirus pandemic pounded the economy. The U.S. Department of Labor estimated 3,982 unemployment claims were filed in Florida during the holiday-shortened week that ended Dec. 25. If unchanged,...
FLORIDA STATE
Shore News Network

Dow touches record high as unemployment claims slip

(Reuters) – The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a dip in weekly jobless claims allayed fears over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States. Financials, materials, and energy sectors, which tend to benefit in...
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Weekly Jobless Claims Total 198,000, Less Than Expected and Around 52-Year Low

Weekly jobless claims totaled 198,000 for the week ended Dec. 25. That was below the 205,000 forecast and near the lowest level since 1969. Continuing claims also fell, dropping to 1.72 million for their lowest total since March 7, 2020. Initial filings for unemployment insurance dipped last week and remained...
BUSINESS
news9.com

Some 198,000 People Filed For Jobless Claims Last Week, A Near-50-Year Low

The ranks of U.S. workers filing for jobless aid remains near a half-century low amid a tight labor market that's spurring employers to keep hold of their workers. About 198,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ended December 25, the Labor Department said Thursday. That compares with about 205,000 jobless claims in the previous week.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Financial World

US initial jobless claims drop below 200,000, showing no Omicron hit

On Thursday, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits tumbled below 200,000, while continuing claims dropped to the lowest since March 7, 2020, corroborating analysts’ belief that the rapidly spreading Omicron variant would less likely impact a US labor market what had been closing in on a maximum employment.
MARKETS
thebalance.com

Unemployment Claims Stay Low Despite Omicron

That’s how many weeks the number of new unemployment claims has stayed below pre-pandemic levels, the government said, suggesting the latest surge of COVID-19 hasn’t caused a wave of layoffs. The number of seasonally adjusted initial unemployment insurance claims fell to 198,000 the week ending Dec. 25, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

US initial jobless claims dropped to 198k, lowest since 1969

US initial jobless claims dropped -8k to 198k in the week ending December 25, better than expectation of 205k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -7k to 199k, lowest since October 25, 1969. Continuing claims dropped -140k to 1716k in the week ending December 18, lowest since March 7,...
ECONOMY
tennesseestar.com

Virginia Unemployment Drops to 3.4 Percent

Virginia’s unemployment rate fell by 0.2 percentage points in November, which brings it to 3.4%, according to numbers recently released by the Virginia Employment Commission. Over the last year and a half, unemployment has been steadily decreasing in the state, dropping at least 0.1 percentage points every month in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Ap#Americans#The Labor Department#Covid
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity. How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know whether things are improving? To offer some clues, The Conversation U.S. recruited three economists to highlight one measurement tool they’ll be following closely in the new year and explain why it will help them...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
BGR.com

New $1,100 stimulus checks are coming right now if you live in this state

2022 is finally here, but, unfortunately, we still don’t have good news yet for anyone hoping for clarity around when and if the federal government is sending out more stimulus checks (and here’s why). This will be the first month since June 2021 without any new child tax credits checks on the 15th. And it’s for that reason, as we’ve been saying for days now, stimulus checks are very much a state-level story for now. Initiatives like California’s Golden State Stimulus program offer an instructive example.
INCOME TAX
morningbrew.com

Lots of minimum-wage increases are going into effect this year

The new year brings new, increased wages to a growing number of minimum-wage workers in the United States. While 21 states and 35 cities and counties saw their minimum wages rise for the New Year’s Eve ball drop and into January 1, 2022, a total of “81 jurisdictions—25 states and 56 municipalities—will raise their minimum-wage floors before the end of 2022,” according to a report from the National Employment Law Project.
COLORADO STATE
chronicle99.com

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $4,194 Soon: Are You Eligible?

Social Security is the primary source of income for retirees across the US. The Social Security benefits ensure financial security for retired individuals. Millions of individuals receive Social Security each month based on their eligibility. The beneficiaries can receive $4,194 each month; this is the maximum amount for a retired...
PERSONAL FINANCE
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy