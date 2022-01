The new Xiaomi 12 series is finally official. As for now, it is composed of three variants: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. But while the third can be considered as an upper-midrange phone as it is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, the first and the second are amazing flagships equipped with the best Qualcomm’s SoC ever. Right after the official launch, a lot of people are wondering what are the differences between the vanilla version and the Pro variant. This comparison between Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro will clear your ideas in regards and hopefully tell you which one suits your needs the most.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO