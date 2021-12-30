ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Do Just One Thing

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 5 days ago

Terra cotta pots are great for container gardening and are an environmentally friendly...

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

7 Things You Should Never Do When Cleaning the Oven

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cleaning the oven ranks high on any list of most dreaded household tasks. Oven cleaning is awkward, time-consuming, and can call for a lot of elbow grease. With so much effort involved, many of us put off the task — and the grease and grime get even worse, which in turn makes the chore even worse. Whether you’re a faithful oven cleaner or (more likely) a procrastinator, it’s important to remember what not to do when you do get around to tackling the job.
HOME & GARDEN
East Bay Times

How to get your amaryllis bulbs to bloom after the holidays

The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are fun times to visit your local garden center. In addition to the usual live Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands, you can find some beautiful flowering plants and bulbs to brighten up your indoor spaces. Amaryllis and other “forcing bulbs” are easy to grow...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

These Plants Are Going to Be Popular in 2022, According to Bloomscape

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new plants. If you’re a plant parent who is looking to grow their foliage family in the year ahead, look no further than Bloomscape‘s most popular plants for 2022. Lindsay Pangborn, Bloomscape’s Gardening Expert, has predicted the three houseplants that will be taking the new year by storm; the species that are sure to be flying off the shelves come January.
GARDENING
The Kitchn

The Adorable, Easy Houseplant Trick That’s Hiding Right in Your Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even if you live in the middle of a bustling city, the cottagecore decor trend lets you pretend you’re surrounded by rolling green hills in the English countryside. All about the aesthetic of the ideal rural life, the trend starting hitting it big in early 2020 and is still going strong. If you don’t want to transform your pad into a place that was plucked from a BBC special, though, you can still work the look in small ways. Specifically, we’re talking about the brilliant idea of using mugs as planters, as seen in Amanda Montell’s house tour (and the photo below).
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic#Environmentally Friendly#Shards#Pots
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Things to do in the garden this week

• Resolve to keep a garden journal in 2021. Jot down daily weather observations. Always note correct names of new plant acquisitions. Digital photos preserve records of seasonal events. • Quarantine new gift plants until you determine they do not harbor insect pests or diseases. • Recycle your Christmas tree...
GARDENING
BHG

How to Water Air Plants to Keep Them Happy and Healthy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's a good reason air plants have their name. They don't have roots like other plants do for absorbing water from soil. Instead, air plants get water and nutrients from the air around them. These plants use tiny, hair-like growths on their leaves, called trichomes, to soak up the moisture they need from humidity and rain water. Despite this neat trick, air plants usually require regular watering when grown as houseplants. That's because the air in our homes is typically very dry (and hopefully rain-free). To water your air plants properly, follow these expert tips on the best method to use, how often to give your air plants water, and what kind of water to use.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
countryliving.com

This 12-month planting calendar will help you garden like a pro

Whether you're a novice gardener or a horticulture pro, it's time to start planning what to do in your garden over the next 12 months. From fruit trees to box hedges, successfully designing your outdoor space comes from knowing how to plant things — and in what month. According...
GARDENING
Insider

How to grow and care for a poinsettia plant

Poinsettias are known as Christmas flowers for their red and green foliage. What look like bright red flower petals are actually modified leaves called bracts. Because poinsettias are native to Mexico, they prefer bright indirect light and slight humidity. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories. As...
GARDENING
Racine County Eye

Tips for Getting Rid of Dust Mites in Your Home

Dust mites are microscopic organisms that feed off humans’ dead skin. Wherever we are, they are, living on fabric surfaces such as our carpets, bedding, and curtains. Nearly 100,000 dust mites can live in one square cubic meter of carpet, and a single bed can hold over one million of them at one time. While they aren’t parasitic or dangerous, their feces is. Dust mites’ excrement is full of bacteria, enzymes, and protein that can cause allergic reactions.
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

The best indoor plants to keep the air clean in your home

When it comes to interior decorating, there is no easier or more affordable way to upgrade your space than a few good houseplants. In fact, the best indoor plants not only bring a bit of the great outdoors inside, but clean the air around us, creating something of a beautiful, air-purifying art installation. Many people even find that plant-care is their preferred kind of self-care.
GARDENING
Indy100

11 best unique planters and vases for displaying flowers in your home

Plants have seen a dramatic upswing in popularity in recent years, gaining particular traction once we all started spending more time at home. Between your latest fern and the weekly bouquet you might bring home from the farmer’s market, you’re going to need plenty of vessels for containing these botanical delights. Try one of our favorite offbeat vases or planters seen below for a fun and unexpected twist on home decor that supports your penchant for bringing the outdoors inside. We’ll be adding to this list periodically as we stumble upon new beauties that catch our eye, too, so check...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy