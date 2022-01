Wings Etc. Grill and Pub located at 599 East Chicago in Coldwater has closed down. The unfortunate news came right before the new year, and according to one of the former employees, the news came as an absolute shock, as Dallas Fitzgerald took to Facebook saying, "Coldwater Wings Etc is permanently closed, best of luck to all my coworkers, you all will be missed!! Most of us will definitely have to keep in touch!" After a friend asked him as to why they closed he responded:

21 HOURS AGO