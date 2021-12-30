ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville police: Man drowns in retention pond at apartments off Baymeadows Road

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPwcX_0dZ3qiKh00
Jacksonville police: Man drowns in retention pond at apartments off Baymeadows Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has died after police say he drowned in a retention pond off Baymeadows Road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the Baytree on Baymeadows Apartments, where the retention pond is located, around 4 a.m. Thursday.

JSO said a person saw a man struggling in the pond, then woke up other people in their apartment to help the man. By the time the person woke up others to help the man, they could no longer see him in the pond.

Police are not sure how the man, believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, got in the pond, but they do not suspect foul play at this point.

Police believe the man lived at the apartment complex, but it is not known how many people lived with him.

Investigators are searching for witnesses and surveillance videos of the incident and they are waiting for more information on the man’s death from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Florida panhandle sees snow

January brings snow to the Florida panhandle. As the National Capital Region is all but shut down due to winter weather, the northern part of Florida isn’t being left out in the snow. The Pensacola area saw snow flurries, WEAR-TV reported. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office and the Walton...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
80K+
Followers
80K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy