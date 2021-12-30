Jacksonville police: Man drowns in retention pond at apartments off Baymeadows Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has died after police say he drowned in a retention pond off Baymeadows Road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the Baytree on Baymeadows Apartments, where the retention pond is located, around 4 a.m. Thursday.

JSO said a person saw a man struggling in the pond, then woke up other people in their apartment to help the man. By the time the person woke up others to help the man, they could no longer see him in the pond.

Police are not sure how the man, believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, got in the pond, but they do not suspect foul play at this point.

Police believe the man lived at the apartment complex, but it is not known how many people lived with him.

Investigators are searching for witnesses and surveillance videos of the incident and they are waiting for more information on the man’s death from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

