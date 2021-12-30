ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Credit Suisse investor Harris says remains supportive of chairman

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 Dec 30

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Top Credit Suisse investor Harris Associates said it remains “100% supportive” of Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio after an internal investigation by the bank found he breached COVID-19 rules a second time.

The investigation by Credit Suisse’s legal team found the Portuguese banker attended the Wimbledon tennis finals in London last July without following Britain’s quarantine rules, two sources told Reuters. This followed a breach of Swiss COVID-19 rules in November.

In response, David Herro, Deputy Chairman and CIO-International at Harris, the third biggest investor in Credit Suisse (CS) according to Refinitiv data, said Horta-Osorio retained his absolute support.

“We are 100% supportive of the chairman’s efforts and feel quite strongly he is putting CS on the road to recovery,” Harris said in emailed comments. “We view these minor infractions as nothing but distractions and the focus must be on the major issue at hand: CS’s turnaround.” (Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

