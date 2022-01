CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two out of three small businesses in Ohio say the COVID-19 pandemic is still negatively affecting them, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey. The Small Business Pulse Survey, started by the Census Bureau in April 2020, tries to measure the effects of COVID-19 on businesses with less than 500 employees. Small businesses reported worsening supply-chain issues, high costs and about a third of them are running with less employees.

OHIO STATE ・ 52 MINUTES AGO