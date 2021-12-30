Kanye West Allegedly Blindsided By Kim Kardashian’s Decision To Declare That She’s Legally Single
Kanye West allegedly has big plans for the future and one of them is to get back together with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
West has not shied away from professing his love for Kardashian. And the rapper recently performed a song where he proudly declared that he wants to get back together with his ex-wife.
However, Kardashian and West are not on the same page. Not only is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a relationship with Pete Davidson, she also asked the court to declare that she’s legally single.
