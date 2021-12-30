ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sauk Rapids Native Prow Scores Goal in NHL Debut

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, NY -- Sauk Rapids native Ethan Prow made his National Hockey League debut on Wednesday night playing for the Buffalo Sabres. The 29-year-old Prow joined the organization on a one-year...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Prow
103.7 THE LOON

Last Night’s NHL Winter Classic at Target Field in Pictures

The Minnesota Wild and Saint Louis Blues met last night in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field. The annual event is played outdoors at a major U.S. stadium on New Year's Day. Last night's game was officially the coldest outdoor NHL game ever, with the temperature at 6-below...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Zibanejad scoring goals again; Capitals’ OT struggles continue

After an extended goal scoring slump Mika Zibanejad is starting to find the back of the net again for the Rangers. A lot. He was one of three players to record a hat trick across the NHL on Sunday, helping New York win their second game in a row against the Lightning. That performance puts him at 11 goals and 30 total points in 33 games this season. He has been especially good over the past couple of weeks, tallying six goals and three assists (nine total points) over his past five games.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Boldy, Rossi potentially making NHL debuts Thursday

Our calls have finally been answered. The one thing that we have collectively been clamoring for as the Minnesota Wild continue their downward spiral in the middle of a five-game losing streak, might actually happen. On Monday, head coach Dean Evason hinted that top prospects Matt Boldy and/or Marco Rossi,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sauk Rapids Native#The Buffalo Sabres
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Native Makes NBA Debut

A Chautauqua County native made his debut Saturday evening at the highest level of professional basketball. Jaysean Paige suited up and played over six minutes in the first half of a game for the NBA's Detroit Pistons. Paige had a rebound and an assist and went 0-for-3 shooting for the Pistons, who defeated the San Antonio Spurs 117-116 in overtime. In high school, Paige led the Jamestown Red Raiders to a trip to the New York State Class AA semifinals as a junior in 2011. He later played collegiately at the College of Southern Idaho and West Virginia University. Paige signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons on Friday after appearing in 14 games this season with the Maine Celtics of the NBA's G League.
NBA
103.7 THE LOON

11 Frigid Photos from the Winter Classic That Make Us Cold

Saturday's outdoor Winter Classic match at Target Field was the coldest in NHL history. With an outdoor temperature of -7 at puck drop and end-of-match temperature of -10 according to the National Weather Service, last Saturday's Winter Classic match between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field in Minneapolis went down as the coldest NHL in history. According to Bring Me the News, the match ranks as the second-coldest American professional sports event just behind the Cowboys versus Packers game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 31, 1967 which recorded a temperature of -13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Where Sharks Blew Up Defensively, Sawchenko Shines in Emotional NHL Debut

What didn’t go wrong for the San Jose Sharks in the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins?. “We didn’t have our legs. We looked flat. We turned pucks over. We gave up too many odd-man rushes. Defensive zone, we were soft. They got a few bounces on goals,” Sharks captain Logan Couture offered about the eventual 8-5 loss. “There’s probably five to 10 reasons why they’re up 6-1 [after the first period]. Lots of reasons.”
NHL
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy