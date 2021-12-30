Sauk Rapids Native Prow Scores Goal in NHL Debut

A Chautauqua County native made his debut Saturday evening at the highest level of professional basketball. Jaysean Paige suited up and played over six minutes in the first half of a game for the NBA's Detroit Pistons. Paige had a rebound and an assist and went 0-for-3 shooting for the Pistons, who defeated the San Antonio Spurs 117-116 in overtime. In high school, Paige led the Jamestown Red Raiders to a trip to the New York State Class AA semifinals as a junior in 2011. He later played collegiately at the College of Southern Idaho and West Virginia University. Paige signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons on Friday after appearing in 14 games this season with the Maine Celtics of the NBA's G League.

