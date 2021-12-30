Winter Storm Watch issued for Saturday in QCA

Strong southerly winds will send temperatures soaring into the upper 40s ahead of our next cold front. That arrives overnight, sending temperatures tumbling for midweek. As the cold air continues to settle into the area, snow arrives overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. We are tracking the latest timeline in the update here! FOX 4 […]
TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
(WIVB) – The National Weather Service Buffalo has issued a winter storm watch for parts of Western New York from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening. The storm watch is in effect for northern and southern Erie County and Genesee and Wyoming counties, including Buffalo, Batavia, Warsaw, Orchard Park, and Springville. Heavy lake effect snows are […]
DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row, Colorado will be completely dry on Monday from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. Then another winter storm will restore snow in the mountains on Tuesday before the snow eventually reaches Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday.
Before the storm arrives, temperatures will warm another 5 to 10 degrees on Monday compared to Sunday which was already significantly warmer compared to New Year’s Day. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach at least 40 degrees and many areas in the immediate metro area will climb closer to 50...
It won't be a major snowfall event Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but an incoming winter storm will produce accumulating snow and enough wind to cause blowing snow issues on the roads in Minnesota. According to the National Weather Service, 2-5 inches of fresh snow is expected north of Interstate 94...
Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens.
Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s.
Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s.
SPRING LAKE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monmouth County was dealing with snow and windy weather on Monday, but that didn’t stop kids from having a little fun in the snow.
As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, Monmouth County did not get hit as hard with snow as places south, but it was bitter cold. The wind was brutal, making it hard to enjoy the little bit of snow that had fallen.
Annie Korth and her brother ran outside their Manasquan home with the first few flurries of the day, throwing mini snowballs at each other as siblings do.
“The snow is really fun,” 7-year-old Annie...
Effective: 2022-01-06 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph resulting on considerable blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Staying home was a good idea for those who didn’t need to go out this past weekend. The first day of the new year brought in the worst snowstorm so far of the 2022 winter season. A lot of people stocked up on groceries Friday in preparation for Saturday’s...
Effective: 2022-01-04 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow...along with blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations exceeding 6 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Gogebic counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday.
It sounds cliche, but the weather here in the Tri-State is never boring. There have been some weeks we have gone through all four seasons. It's also very tricky to predict too far in advance. Before we get to the latest forecast from Your Weather Authority WEHT Meteorologist Ron Rhodes,...
Effective: 2022-01-04 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow...along with blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations exceeding 8 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Keweenaw counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Additionally, cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Effective: 2022-01-04 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Vilas HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE IN VILAS COUNTY .A clipper low pressure system may combine with lake-enhancement to produce locally heavy snow in northern Vilas County Tuesday night into Wednesday. The snow will result in travel difficulties across all of northern Wisconsin. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches, with 6 to 8 inches possible in northern Vilas County. * WHERE...Vilas County. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Effective: 2022-01-05 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Flat Tops WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible with local amounts up to 2 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Flat Tops. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
