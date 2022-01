Burl Carraway’s story is an amusing one, probably told best in this podcast by Carraway himself. Development comes when it does, and for whatever reason. A team with above-average coaching and scouting have an edge over teams who lag in those important areas, in my opinion. Carraway might, or might not, be a leverage reliever in the Cubs bullpen in a few years. If you’ve listened to the above interview/podcast, you have more information than I’m going to use in this article. Carraway’s is a tale you can, and probably should try to, learn from, regardless where you are as a baseball fan.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO