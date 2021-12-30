Snowmobile safety this winter

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone heading outdoors over the holiday break to be mindful of seasonal safety tips. “People often get caught up in the excitement of the moment and overlook general winter safety,” said Lt. Tom Wanless, with the DNR Law Enforcement Division’s Recreational Safety, Enforcement and Safety Section. “We want to send out a beginning of the season reminder to please keep safety in mind this winter. Dress for the weather, check the forecast before you go out and, if you’re snowmobiling, please ride sober and at a safe speed.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO