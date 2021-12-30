MetaVisa Optimizes the on-Chain Credit System and Integrates Decentralized Identity Into DAO and GameFi as a Support to Improve the Management and Service for Other Projects Like YGG
MetaVisa, a layer-3 middleware protocol, helps users to establish and display reliable on-chain identity and credit records by analyzing on-chain data and makes it easier for DeFi, NFT, GameFi, DAO, and etc, and dedicate on helping other Metaverse project integrates the identity system into those applications, such as Yield Guild Games...www.cryptoglobe.com
