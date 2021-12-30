ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Registry shows one more sex offender living in ZIP Code 62450 as of week ending Nov. 27

By East Central Reporter Reports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is currently one more registered sex offender living in ZIP Code 62450 in the week ending Nov. 27 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. The Registry showed 19 sexual offenders living in ZIP Code 62450, compared to 18 the week before....

whdh.com

Police: Woman found living in feces-covered room with child, several animals claimed she ‘didn’t have time to clean’

(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say a young child and several animals were found living in a feces-covered and urine-soaked hotel room. Kristen Willoughby, 26, of Florida, was arrested last week on charges including child neglect and three counts of animal cruelty, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Cody Enterprise

Woman charged with 2 DUIs in 3 days

A recent transplant to Park County is being accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances twice in the same week. Lauren Davis, 31, who had just started working at a Cody daycare, was arrested for a second DUI on Dec. 16, just three days after being cited for the same crime, when she allegedly crossed into an oncoming lane of travel and struck another vehicle in Powell. She is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle or property for allegedly performing a hit and run on a Canyon Avenue light pole in Cody.
CODY, WY
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTLA

State’s plan to allow for earlier releases from prison for repeat offenders halted by judge

A judge on Wednesday temporarily halted California’s plans to speed the potential prison release dates for repeat offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state’s “three strikes” law. California corrections officials had filed emergency regulations to boost good conduct credits for second-strike inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are housed at minimum-security […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

New California laws for 2022 include easing criminal penalties, restrictions on police

California is set to enact hundreds of new of laws in the coming year, addressing everything from stealthily removing condoms to handing out disposable packages of condiments. Some laws deal with criminal penalties and policing, including further relaxing punishment to reduce mass incarceration and limiting police use of rubber bullets during protests. Here’s a look at them: Easing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Two inmates sentenced in Shelby County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during Q1 2022

There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Shelby County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the first quarter of 2022. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Troy P. Riley for failing to register a change in address or employment as a sex offender. Troy P. Riley spent more than two years incarcerated.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Public Safety
Richland County will have three inmates sentenced in its jurisdiction released during Q1 2022

There are three inmates sentenced to jail in Richland County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the first quarter of 2022. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Ross A. Goldstein for meth delivery of 15-100 grams. Ross A. Goldstein spent more than three years incarcerated.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
Newnan Times-Herald

Arrest Log: January 2022

An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law. The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
NEWNAN, GA
Forsyth County News

Forsyth man faces federal charges for avoiding prosecution for rape, aggravated assault

A Forsyth County man already accused of kidnapping faces federal charges alleging he traveled to Mexico to avoid prosecution for rape and aggravated assault. According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexis Ramanul Zecena-Lopez, 55, on Aug. 18 and charged him with rape, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. He was accused of pointing a gun at the victim and threatening to kill her while detaining her inside a bedroom of his residence, according to the FBI affidavit. The affidavit, which charges Zecena-Lopez with fleeing prosecution, said when released on bond, the Forsyth County man was given a GPS ankle monitor.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Judge to consider bid to lower trucker's 110-year sentence

A judge on Monday was set to consider a request from prosecutors to reduce the 110-year prison sentence of a truck driver for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver The sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos 26, has drawn outrage from around the country and among truckers, with around 5 million people signing an online petition seeking clemency for him. In addition to the prosecution's request to lower the sentence, Aguilera-Mederos has requested clemency from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.Last week, District Attorney Alexis King said in a statement she would seek a term...
CONGRESS & COURTS

