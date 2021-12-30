ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea Handed Blow as Thomas Tuchel Reveals 'No Wingbacks' Available Against Liverpool

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea have been handed a huge blow ahead of their clash against Liverpool in the New Year as Thomas Tuchel claims they have no wingbacks available.

This comes as Reece James was taken off through injury, adding to Ben Chilwell's season ending ACL injury.

Speaking to the press after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Brighton via Prime Video Sport, Tuchel revealed there are no wingbacks left for the Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIPbG_0dZ3nblJ00
IMAGO / PA Images

When asked to look ahead to the clash on January 2nd, Tuchel was visibly disgruntled as he refused to look into the future.

He said: "No. No need to look ahead.

"We can try to find players who are ready to play. We have no more wing-backs, everybody injured. Players coming back from Covid and playing, playing, playing.

"I will always protect my players. I want to digest this and not talk about the next game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkLQJ_0dZ3nblJ00
IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after Callum Hudson-Odoi played 90 minutes against Aston Villa, just days after recovering from Covid-19 and then played another 90 minutes against Brighton just a few days later.

The winger admitted he was 'absolutely shattered' after the match at Villa Park and was forced to play the whole game against Brighton too, with Chelsea forced into two changes through injury early on.

Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic also played the full match, when Tuchel would perhaps have liked to rest the pair who recently returned to action.

N'Golo Kante was brought on to sure up Chelsea's midfield, despite picking up a knock at Villa Park.

Tuchel will have to assess his options, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic potential solutions to the wing-back issue.

