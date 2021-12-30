Eat & Drink: Restaurants Anticipated to Open in Williamson County in 2022

1COVID-19 Might as well get the pandemic mentioned first, as it has made the greatest impact to everyone’s lives with the availability of the vaccine, masks on/masks off, a new variant bringing another wave of illness and death, and then there is how it has brought change to business, education, and even everyday living. At the beginning of the year we were all still staying home and by the end of the year Governor Lee had rescinded the State of Emergency and the roads have once again become a knotted nightmare in the morning and evening. Much of life seems to be back to normal, yet now there are the issues of the unvaccinated, vaccine effectiveness over time and new variants.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO