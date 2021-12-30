ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Lyon Reject Chelsea Request to Recall Emerson Palmieri From Loan Spell

By Nick Emms
 5 days ago

Olympique Lyonnais have rejected a request from Chelsea to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell in France, according to reports.

This comes as Ben Chilwell has been ruled out until the end of the season, requiring surgery on his ACL.

As per L'Equipe via Get French Football News, Lyon declined Chelsea's request to recall the Italian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fCbUx_0dZ3nIBc00
IMAGO / PanoramiC

The 27-year-old is on loan with the Ligue 1 side, who have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Emerson has made 19 appearances for Lyon, scoring once and registering one assist. He has also been sent off on one ocassion this season.

The Italian had a successful Euro 2020, being trusted to deputise for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola as he became a double European Champion at the end of last season.

Therefore, the Blues do not have a formal recall clause in the deal and bost sides must agree for the loan move to be ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UBKI_0dZ3nIBc00
IMAGO / PanoramiC

This throws a spanner in the works as it was previously reported that Chelsea would decide on whether to recall Emerson or Ian Maatsen, and it appears they chose the Italian.

However, with Lyon refusing to let the defender return to his parent club, this could open up the possibility for a Maatsen return.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Everton defender Lucas Digne to replace Chilwell.

The French defender would reportedly 'love' to join Chelsea in January, and the Blues could turn their attentions on signing the 28-year-old.

