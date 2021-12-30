ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Woman, 34, Dies After Northwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.

Patrol officers called to a report of gunfire in the 3300 block of Edgewood Road about 10:44 p.m. found the woman, who had been shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Related
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Investigating New Year’s Day Crash That Killed Baltimore Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a New Year’s Day crash that killed a 34-year-old Baltimore woman. The deadly crash happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 395 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the agency said in a news release. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe multiple vehicles struck 34-year-old Latia Nicole Hopkins, who died of her injuries. Police said it appears Hopkins had been driving a Nissan Maxima, which she stopped on I-395 before the crash occurred. Investigators spoke with multiple drivers who stopped after striking Hopkins, but they believe there may be others. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call police at 443-915-7750.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Inmates Set Multiple Fires At Baltimore Prison, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Inmates set at least five fires in a Baltimore prison Sunday evening, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. More than 30 people were treated for smoke inhalation. Baltimore Fire Department units responded to the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center in East Baltimore around 7:40 p.m., where correctional officers said there was a fire on the fifth floor. Firefighters found heavy smoke conditions on the fifth floor and extinguished the fire within minutes. Officials said 28 inmates were treated for minor smoke inhalation, while three inmates and a correctional officer were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown at this time. According to Deputy State Fire Marshals, three fires were set in the common area of the fifth floor. Paper products, clothing and a plastic rolling food cart were set alight. While investigators were on the scene, inmates on another floor reportedly set two more fires, using including clothes and another food cart. Firefighters with investigators on the scene helped extinguish the second fire quickly, officials said. An investigation is ongoing into the arsons. Charges will be filed after consultation with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, the fire marshal’s office said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Department Announces Public Viewing For Slain Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A public viewing for Officer Keona Holley, who died one week after she was shot in an ambush attack in December, will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9 and Monday, Jan. 10, the Baltimore Police Department announced on Monday. The viewing will be held at Wylie Funeral Home in the Harlem Park neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 9 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10. Masks are required inside the funeral home and all other COVID-19 protocols will be in effect, the department said. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, police said. The Baltimore Police Department will release further details about arrangements on its website and social media pages. Holley, a 39-year-old mother of four, was on duty when she was shot Dec. 16 inside her patrol car while parked along Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay. Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, were arrested in connection with the shooting and the murder of another man.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Boy, 6, Accidentally Shoots, Wounds Sister, 5, With Father’s Gun Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 6-year-old boy accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister after getting a hold of their father’s gun Saturday morning, Baltimore Police said. The shooting took place just before 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Pulaski Street, police said. The girl’s injury is not life-threatening, police said. The children’s father was at the scene when police recovered the weapon. The investigation is continuing, but police said charges are pending.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fire Department Investigating Jail Fire That Left 30 Inmates Requiring EMS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are responding to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Facility for a fire inside the facility. Investigators will work with the fire department to determine what caused the fire. This is an active investigation. #BREAKING: heavy EMS and police presence outside jail in downtown Baltimore on E Madison St. Baltimore Firefighters Union is reporting a jail fire. They say at least 30 inmates are suffering from smoke inhalation due to lack of ventilation. @wjz Here’s a look at the scene : pic.twitter.com/T70EKOiJqB — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 3, 2022 #BREAKING: heavy EMS and police presence outside jail in downtown Baltimore on E Madison St. Baltimore Firefighters Union is reporting a jail fire. They say at least 30 inmates are suffering from smoke inhalation due to lack of ventilation. @wjz Here’s a look at the scene : pic.twitter.com/T70EKOiJqB — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 3, 2022      
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Dead After Collision With Snow Plow In Montgomery County

FAIRLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Three people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a car crashed into a snow plow Monday evening in Montgomery County, police said. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road in Fairfield. All lanes were blocked as of 8 p.m. The crash happened after a snowstorm brought up to a foot of snow to the DC metro region Monday morning. Police did not release any identifying information on those involved. The crash remains under investigation. RT @mcpnews TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road is shut down following a traffic collision. Drivers should expect significant delays and seek alternate routes. #MCPNews #Roadclosure https://t.co/HbQV1gzDUb pic.twitter.com/ItS1C8iISD — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 4, 2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect & Officers Involved In Deadly Silver Spring Shootout Identified

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The shooting suspect killed Wednesday in a shootout with Montgomery County police has been identified as a 27-year-old Silver Spring man, authorities said. Osman Sesay was identified Friday by the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which is handling the investigation into the deadly police shooting. The investigation stems from a series of events that unfolded in Silver Spring early Wednesday. About 4:25 a.m. that day, an off-duty Montgomery County officer learned of a shooting on Bonifant Street in Silver Spring and gave a description of the suspect’s vehicle to on-duty officers, police said. Minutes later, officers stopped...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 18, Charged With Attempted Murder In Northeast Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man is under arrest in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore last month that sent another man to the hospital, police said Thursday. Andrew Abiola is charged with attempted murder, assault and other offenses in the Nov. 25 shooting, Baltimore Police said. Police suspect the shooting resulted from a dispute involving Abiola and the 18-year-old victim, who was found shot multiple times inside a home on Glenwood Avenue. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was most recently listed in stable condition. Abiola remains in police custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens Hold Moment Of Silence For Slain Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens paid tribute Sunday to slain Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley with a moment of silence before kickoff. Holley died Dec. 23 after she was removed from life support at Shock Trauma, where she had been hospitalized since being shot in the line of duty. The Ravens previously released a statement honoring Holley for her sacrifice and contributions to the Baltimore community, calling the officer a “dedicated servant.” Holley, a 39-year-old mother of four, was on duty when she was shot Dec. 16 inside her patrol car while parked along Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay. Two men have been arrested in the case. They remain in police custody while court proceedings in her death and another man’s murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Prince George’s Police Seek Elderly Man Missing Since Tuesday

CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police is seeking the public’s help finding an elderly man missing since Tuesday. Nelson Pitts, 72, was last seen in the 7400 block of Clinton Vista Lane in his 1998 burgundy Ford F-150 truck with a Maryland tag of 4EV9932, police said. He is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and a light-colored polo shirt. Anyone who may have seen Pitts is asked to call 911.   STILL MISSING: Please help us locate Mr. Pitts by sharing his image. https://t.co/bqudpg6v8a pic.twitter.com/8C8p0H4kgL — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 1, 2022 Missing: 72 y/o Nelson Pitts. Last seen on 12/28/21 in the 7400 block of Clinton Vista Lane in Clinton in his 1998 Burgundy Ford F-150 (MD 4EV9932). He is 6’2 and 160 lbs. Last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans, and light-colored polo. If seen please call 911. pic.twitter.com/janaQOyFzB — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 1, 2022
CLINTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Glen Burnie Man’s Killing

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Millersville man is under arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man killed Wednesday in Glen Burnie, authorities said. Paul Pedro Rodriguez was taken into custody Thursday morning on charges of first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Jordan Adam Marroquin Pereira, Anne Arundel County Police said. Pereira was found shot multiple times about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Hideaway Loop in Glen Burnie. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives suspect Pereira was targeted in the shooting. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives zeroed in on Rodriguez as the shooting suspect, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-222-4731. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Sought In Christmas Murder Of Maryland Woman

TRAPPE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said they are looking for a Virginia man they believe shot and killed a Talbot County woman on Christmas day. Troopers responded around 6 a.m. Saturday to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe, where they found 33-year-old Marta Merina shot outside of her home. She was pronounced dead on the scene. A felony warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for the shooting suspect, 31-year-old Mauricio Ibarra Juarez, of Winchester, Virginia. Investigators believe Juarez knew Merina before the shooting. Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous and may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck. Anyone who saw the shooting, has seen Juarez, or knows where he is is asked to contact the contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. Calls may remain confidential.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers Increases Hotline Rewards With $100K In City Funding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday announced an increase to Metro Crime Stoppers hotline rewards with $100,000 in funding from the city. The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement negotiated a new agreement with the non-profit to allow an increase in awards offered for crimes involving murders and illegal guns. The funding will add $4,000 to the reward amounts offered for murders and up to $2,000 for crimes involving illegal guns. Rewards for homicides in Baltimore will now be eligible for up to $6,000 for homicides and up to $8,000 for homicides that involve the use of illegal guns. “It is important that we make sure folks are appropriately rewarded for coming forward,” said Mayor Scott. “This will encourage residents to participate in building and shaping a new sense of community focused on healing and accountability — rather than this anti snitching culture that has failed so many of our residents.” Metro Crime Stoppers is an all volunteer organization that is self-funded and works with police jurisdictions in the Baltimore area to help solve crimes.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Pawn Shop Burglarized, 23 Weapons Stolen

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a pawn shop robbery resulting in the theft of 23 weapons early Wednesday morning. The robbery occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway, according to Maryland State Police. Preliminary reports find that multiple suspects drove a stolen vehicle through the front door of the pawn shop. “Multiple suspects utilized a vehicle to drive through the front door of the business,” said Ron Snyder, Maryland State Police spokesperson. The suspects then entered the shop, broke the glass gun case storage and stole 23 weapons. “These individuals left the scene with nearly...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

DEA Agent Shot At While Doing Surveillance In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A DEA agent was shot at Wednesday night in West Baltimore, authorities confirmed. It happened about 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fayette Street, DEA Supervisory Special Agent Todd Edwards said. Edwards told WJZ the unnamed agent was doing surveillance work when someone opened fire at them. It’s unclear how many shots were fired at the agent, whom Edwards said was not injured in the incident. The agent works for the agency’s Washington D.C. division. Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately released Thursday. A ⁦@DEAWashingtonDC⁩ agent shot at while working in Baltimore More info ⁦@wjz⁩ : https://t.co/UpM3n3ghlG — DEAWashington (@DEAWashingtonDC) December 30, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fire Destroys Bel Air Home Under Construction Saturday Morning

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire destroyed a single-family home under construction Saturday morning, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. A neighbor reported the fire in the 2800 block of 12 Stones Road just before 5:45 a.m., and it took 50 firefighters from several departments nearly an hour to bring it under control. No one was injured, a statement from the office said. The fire caused about $500,000 in damages. Sprinklers in the home were not connected because the home was still under construction, according to the statement. The owner told investigators the construction was nearly finished. The...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Must-See: Surveillance Video Captures Baltimore Coal Plant Explosion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Surveillance video shared by a local business owner shows the moments an explosion occurred Thursday at a Baltimore coal plant, sending flames and smoke shooting into the air. The video clip was provided to WJZ by Howard Rosenberg, the owner of Beltsville Auto Recyclers, which is located a little bit more than a mile away from the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal in South Baltimore. About five seconds into the clip, the blast can be seen in the background, trailed by plumes of smoke. From the auto salvage lot, the smoke can be seen expanding as it rises into...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Murder In Death Of 91-Year-Old Perry Hall Man

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A Parkville man has been charged in the August death of Norman Albert Sr., a 91-year-old man from Perry Hall, according to Baltimore County police. Gary Parrish, 38, is charged with first-degree murder. Parrish was an acquaintance of Albert’s a police spokesperson told WJZ. “Mr. Parrish was an acquaintance of Mr Albert that would do errands for him,” said Joy Stewart, the Director of Public Affairs for the Baltimore County Police Department. Albert Sr. was found dead at his home on the 9200 block of Hines Road on August 19. Police said at the time his death was suspicious. The...
PERRY HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

No One Hurt After Explosion Rocks CSX Coal Facility In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An explosion Thursday morning at a Baltimore coal plant shook homes across the city and sent smoke billowing into the air. The loud blast occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. at a CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal on Benhill Avenue, officials and company representatives said. It was the result of what authorities called a coal dust explosion, which happened as coal was being moved on a conveyor belt at the plant. No one was hurt in the explosion, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department, and nothing caught fire. A search found no sign of gas leaks on site. The Maryland Department of...
BALTIMORE, MD
