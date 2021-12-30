Woman, 34, Dies After Northwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.

Patrol officers called to a report of gunfire in the 3300 block of Edgewood Road about 10:44 p.m. found the woman, who had been shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.