Kansas State

No. 6 Kansas routs Nevada 88-61 in hastily scheduled game

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 5 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — After Kansas had its game against Harvard wiped out by COVID-19, and Nevada had its Mountain West opener against San Jose State postponed for the same reason, Wolf Pack coach Steve Alford jumped at the chance to visit storied Allen Fieldhouse for the first...

Great Bend Post

KU remains #6 in AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record Pts Prv. 1. Baylor (61) 13-0 1525 1. 2....
Great Bend Post

Tuesday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Skylar Thompson will return from an ankle injury to start for Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night. LSU interim coach Brad Davis won’t say who will start at QB for the Tigers. Myles Brennan is injured and Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M. Freshman Garrett Nussmeier was listed first on a depth chart released this week but it’s unclear if he’ll play because one more game would burn his redshirt year.
Great Bend Post

Coleman-Lands scores 20, No. 6 KU beats George Mason 76-67

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kim English probably didn’t have Kansas guard Jalen Coleman-Lands or forward Mitch Lightfoot circled on his scouting report, especially considering the George Mason coach only had a couple days to put it together. The two backups certainly made English pay for it. Coleman-Lands came...
Great Bend Post

K-State Dominates LSU 42-20 In TaxAct Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas – Skylar Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Deuce Vaughn had four total touchdowns in a dominant 42-20 win over LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. K-State finished the year at 8-5. LSU dropped to 6-7. Thompson was brilliant in his final game as a Wildcat. He competed 21 of his 28 passes for 259 yards with the three touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed passes to 10 different receivers in the win. Thompson connected with Malik Knowles for a pair of touchdowns in the first half before adding a touchdown pass to Vaughn in the fourth quarter. Thompson finished with over 7,000 passing yards in his K-State career.
Great Bend Post

LSU has QB questions in Texas Bowl against Kansas State

TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU (6-6) at Kansas State (7-5), Jan. 4, 9 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) Line: Kansas State by 4 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: LSU leads 1-0. LSU looks to extend its winning streak to three games behind interim coach Brad Davis after Ed Orgeron, who reached a separation agreement with the team in October, chose not to coach the bowl game. New coach Brian Kelly has been working to assemble his staff while the Tigers prepare to face Kansas State. LSU returns to bowl action for the first time since winning the 2019 national championship. Kansas State is also back in a bowl after a one-year hiatus and the Wildcats will look to bounce back after dropping their last two games this season.
Great Bend Post

Cold-Shooting Shockers Fall to Memphis

New Year's Day is the time for turning over a new leaf, and Memphis did exactly that Saturday afternoon in front of a national audience on CBS. After scuffling through the month of December, the Tigers (7-5, 1-1 AAC) looked the part of a preseason top-10 team in handing host Wichita State its most lopsided home loss in the 18 seasons since Charles Koch Arena's renovation, 82-64.
Great Bend Post

Chiefs expect injured Orlando Brown back for Broncos game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs should have left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on the field when they visit the Broncos on Saturday. Brown hurt his calf muscle during pregame warmups and missed last week’s last-second loss in Cincinnati. But he did just about everything in practice Tuesday and coach Andy Reid said he expects Brown on the field in Denver.
Great Bend Post

Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated.
Great Bend Post

Analysis: Expanded CFP gives more players reward worth risk

Turning more bowls into playoff games would give more players a worthy reward for risking millions in potential future earnings to participate in the postseason. Players opting out of bowl games became the underlying theme of New Year’s Day in college football, which was a shame because the games themselves were entertaining — even with some missing All-Americans.
Great Bend Post

Bengals beat Chiefs 34-31, stop KC 8-game winning streak

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had a message for young Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase when the two met on the field after Cincinnati’s dramatic 34-31 win over Kansas City to clinch the AFC North title. “Keep going — we’ll see you in the playoffs,” the Chiefs quarterback...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

