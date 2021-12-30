No. 6 Kansas routs Nevada 88-61 in hastily scheduled game
5 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — After Kansas had its game against Harvard wiped out by COVID-19, and Nevada had its Mountain West opener against San Jose State postponed for the same reason, Wolf Pack coach Steve Alford jumped at the chance to visit storied Allen Fieldhouse for the first...
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — David McCormack had 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji scored 16 points, and No. 6 Kansas overcame a scoreless streak of more than 9 1/2 minutes to beat Oklahoma State 74-63 on Tuesday night in the delayed Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record Pts Prv. 1. Baylor (61) 13-0 1525 1. 2....
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Timmy Allen had 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and No. 14 Texas rallied in the second half to beat Kansas State 70-57 on Tuesday night. Courtney Ramey added 14 points and Dylan Disu had 10 for Texas (12-2,...
HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Skylar Thompson will return from an ankle injury to start for Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night. LSU interim coach Brad Davis won’t say who will start at QB for the Tigers. Myles Brennan is injured and Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M. Freshman Garrett Nussmeier was listed first on a depth chart released this week but it’s unclear if he’ll play because one more game would burn his redshirt year.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kim English probably didn’t have Kansas guard Jalen Coleman-Lands or forward Mitch Lightfoot circled on his scouting report, especially considering the George Mason coach only had a couple days to put it together. The two backups certainly made English pay for it. Coleman-Lands came...
HOUSTON, Texas – Skylar Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Deuce Vaughn had four total touchdowns in a dominant 42-20 win over LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. K-State finished the year at 8-5. LSU dropped to 6-7. Thompson was brilliant in his final game as a Wildcat. He competed 21 of his 28 passes for 259 yards with the three touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed passes to 10 different receivers in the win. Thompson connected with Malik Knowles for a pair of touchdowns in the first half before adding a touchdown pass to Vaughn in the fourth quarter. Thompson finished with over 7,000 passing yards in his K-State career.
TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU (6-6) at Kansas State (7-5), Jan. 4, 9 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) Line: Kansas State by 4 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: LSU leads 1-0. LSU looks to extend its winning streak to three games behind interim coach Brad Davis after Ed Orgeron, who reached a separation agreement with the team in October, chose not to coach the bowl game. New coach Brian Kelly has been working to assemble his staff while the Tigers prepare to face Kansas State. LSU returns to bowl action for the first time since winning the 2019 national championship. Kansas State is also back in a bowl after a one-year hiatus and the Wildcats will look to bounce back after dropping their last two games this season.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Harkless sank a go-ahead jumper with 35 seconds remaining, scoring 21 points to spark Oklahoma to a 71-69 victory over Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference opener on Saturday night. The basket by Harkless came after Kansas State battled back from an 11-point...
The Georgia Bulldogs aren’t the only team having a tough time beating fellow Southeastern Conference powerhouse Alabama. They’re just the only one that gets another shot in the season’s biggest game. The No. 3 Bulldogs have the kind of talent-rich roster that appears built to give the...
New Year's Day is the time for turning over a new leaf, and Memphis did exactly that Saturday afternoon in front of a national audience on CBS. After scuffling through the month of December, the Tigers (7-5, 1-1 AAC) looked the part of a preseason top-10 team in handing host Wichita State its most lopsided home loss in the 18 seasons since Charles Koch Arena's renovation, 82-64.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs should have left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on the field when they visit the Broncos on Saturday. Brown hurt his calf muscle during pregame warmups and missed last week’s last-second loss in Cincinnati. But he did just about everything in practice Tuesday and coach Andy Reid said he expects Brown on the field in Denver.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated.
Turning more bowls into playoff games would give more players a worthy reward for risking millions in potential future earnings to participate in the postseason. Players opting out of bowl games became the underlying theme of New Year’s Day in college football, which was a shame because the games themselves were entertaining — even with some missing All-Americans.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had a message for young Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase when the two met on the field after Cincinnati’s dramatic 34-31 win over Kansas City to clinch the AFC North title. “Keep going — we’ll see you in the playoffs,” the Chiefs quarterback...
