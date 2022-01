Recently, Penguin team has announced the launch of their decentralized data network for Web3.0. With the advancement of blockchain technology, some innovative new players are entering the market. Some are bringing the offline world to a global audience, while others transform the way we invest in our future. Decentralized applications, DeFi, NFTs, and the Metaverse, hold immense potential for future growth and real-world uses. But what the current crypto arena lacks is an independent & one-stop web service that includes a high-performance smart contract blockchain together with a decentralized storage solution. The Penguin network brings in a universal decentralized data network specifically designed for Web 3.0.

