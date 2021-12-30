ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sigrid always carries spare socks

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigrid carries “fresh socks” everywhere she goes. The Norwegian singer-songwriter hates having cold feet and insists that having a pair of black woollen socks in her bag means she ends up staying out longer and having more fun. She said: “This was the first piece of advice...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
officialcharts.com

Sigrid and Griff share collaboration snippet

Sigrid and Griff have posted a snippet of their upcoming collaboration online. Having teased the team-up last week, and saying that they were keen to work with each other, the two stars had posted a series of cryptic videos on socials and Griff has now officially confirmed the collaboration and shared a snippet of it in a new TikTok video.
MUSIC
NME

Sigrid teases the arrival of new track ‘It Gets Dark’

Sigrid has shared an end of year wrap up video that teases the arrival of a new track called ‘It Gets Dark’ – see it below. The Norwegian pop star took to Instagram this afternoon (December 30) to reflect on a 2021 which she said consisted of some “really good moments”, sharing a collection of footage from across the past 12 months.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wool Socks#Stress#Norwegian#The Burning Bridges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Frozen singer Sayaka Kanda found dead at 35

Sayaka Kanda has been found dead at age 35. The Japanese singer - who had dubbed the singing role of Anna in Disney film 'Frozen' and had released two solo albums - was found dead on Saturday (18.12.2021), following a fall which reportedly took place outside the 14th floor of a 22-storey hotel she was staying at.
CELEBRITIES
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021

Kylie Jenner put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram photo since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago. Kylie Jenner, 24, is back to posting photos of herself on Instagram for the first time since attending boyfriend Travis Scott‘s ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. In the black and white photo the makeup mogul is seen cradling her massive baby bump, while turned to the side. In the caption, she shared candidly about 2021 and all that came with it. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Jenny McCarthy Split Between Watching ‘Yellowstone’ and Superfan Husband Donnie Wahlberg

While “Blue Bloods” prepares for its midseason return to CBS this Friday, January 7th, series star Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) revealed his super-fanaticism for “Yellowstone” during the other hit series finale on Sunday. Therefore, as the “Blue Bloods” star was locked on “Yellowstone,” Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, was unsure who she should be watching during the series’ final episode. Check out her humorous TikTok below.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton inundated with support as she celebrates engagement news

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Jennifer Ashton, as the Good Morning America star revealed that she was engaged to fiancé, Tom Werner. The news was revealed live on air as the doctor spoke about taking part in Dry January, with co-host George Stephanopoulos breaking the big news. Jennifer also shared the news on her Instagram with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé, although she didn't show off the engagement ring. The mom-of-two looked beautiful in a gorgeous pink dress, as she styled out several bracelets, with Tom looking very dapper in a black suit.
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
Ok Magazine

Betty White's Agent Jeff Witjas Reveals She 'Promised' Him She Would 'Live Until 100,' Details Last Few Years Of The Actress' Life

Betty White knew how loved she was before her passing. As previously reported by OK!, the actress passed away on Friday, December 31, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. According to a statement shared by LAPD on Twitter, a preliminary investigation revealed the cause of death was natural, and there was no evidence of foul play.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy