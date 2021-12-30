ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears

Commentary: Pass democracy-saving voting rights law

It’s time to start panicking about the possibility of losing democracy in the United States. A host of bills are being passed in electoral battleground states, many of which are controlled by GOP-majority legislatures and governors. They seek either to keep liberal-leaning constituencies from voting or, more nefariously, to let election officials overturn accurate results.
What's next for the voting rights fight in 2022?

Boston Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins Stohr and co-creator and host of WNYC's "Studio 360" Kurt Andersen discuss the new Brennan Center analysis which finds that at least 13 bills restricting access to voting have been pre-filed for the 2022 legislative session in four states and at least 88 restrictive voting bills in nine states will carry over from 2021.Dec. 21, 2021.
Redistricting over, IN voting rights group looks to the future

(Indiana News Service) Indiana’s redistricting process concluded in October, but one voting rights group is eyeing ways to ensure fair representation in the future. From introduction to final approval, it took Indiana lawmakers less than three weeks to adopt new legislative and congressional maps. Julia Vaughn, policy director with Common Cause Indiana, said that timeline meant few opportunities for the public to weigh in on the process.
Mayors seek voting rights bill approval

(ABC 6 News) - Mayors from across the country including Rochester Mayor Kim Norton are asking lawmakers to approve the voting rights bill. The U.S Conference of mayors says voting rights are "under historic attack." The letter says the senate bill would stop voter suppression and create national standards.
No MLK Day celebration without voting rights legislation

More than five and a half decades ago, Martin Luther King, Jr., led 2,000 marchers to the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where they knelt and prayed for an end to voter suppression. This MLK Day, his children will lead marchers to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington,...
Remember right-wing hate when you vote

Who is directly responsible for all this anger, hate and threats at school teachers, school board members and parents all over America today?. It’s not the bipartisan select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and invasion on our United States Capitol that now is receiving death threats. This...
Williams hails right to vote in municipal elections

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, hailed the City Council’s passage of Intro 1867, expanding the right to vote in municipal elections to roughly 900,000 non-citizen New Yorkers, including Caribbean nationals, with legal permanent residence status or other valid work authorization. “Today, New...
Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that the Senate is prepared to debate changes in the filibuster if Republicans continue to block the advancement of voting rights legislation. In a sternly worded letter to other senators, the New York Democrat set a deadline of Jan. 17 for the chamber to consider […] The post Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Redistricting over, voting rights group looks to future

INDIANAPOLIS (Indiana News Service): Indiana’s redistricting process concluded in October, but one voting rights group is eyeing ways to ensure fair representation in the future. From introduction to final approval, it took Indiana lawmakers less than three weeks to adopt new legislative and congressional maps. Julia Vaughn, policy director...
