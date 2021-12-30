Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears

It’s time to start panicking about the possibility of losing democracy in the United States. A host of bills are being passed in electoral battleground states, many of which are controlled by GOP-majority legislatures and governors. They seek either to keep liberal-leaning constituencies from voting or, more nefariously, to let election officials overturn accurate results.
Boston Globe senior opinion writer Kimberly Atkins Stohr and co-creator and host of WNYC's "Studio 360" Kurt Andersen discuss the new Brennan Center analysis which finds that at least 13 bills restricting access to voting have been pre-filed for the 2022 legislative session in four states and at least 88 restrictive voting bills in nine states will carry over from 2021.Dec. 21, 2021.
(Indiana News Service) Indiana’s redistricting process concluded in October, but one voting rights group is eyeing ways to ensure fair representation in the future. From introduction to final approval, it took Indiana lawmakers less than three weeks to adopt new legislative and congressional maps. Julia Vaughn, policy director with Common Cause Indiana, said that timeline meant few opportunities for the public to weigh in on the process.
(ABC 6 News) - Mayors from across the country including Rochester Mayor Kim Norton are asking lawmakers to approve the voting rights bill. The U.S Conference of mayors says voting rights are "under historic attack." The letter says the senate bill would stop voter suppression and create national standards.
More than five and a half decades ago, Martin Luther King, Jr., led 2,000 marchers to the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where they knelt and prayed for an end to voter suppression. This MLK Day, his children will lead marchers to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington,...
Who is directly responsible for all this anger, hate and threats at school teachers, school board members and parents all over America today?. It’s not the bipartisan select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and invasion on our United States Capitol that now is receiving death threats. This...
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, hailed the City Council’s passage of Intro 1867, expanding the right to vote in municipal elections to roughly 900,000 non-citizen New Yorkers, including Caribbean nationals, with legal permanent residence status or other valid work authorization. “Today, New...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed the Senate will forge ahead on voting rights legislation and will vote on changing the rules of the upper chamber by Jan. 17 if the GOP once again blocks the bill. "We must adapt. The Senate must evolve, like it has many times...
DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court ordered the state's redistricting commission on Monday to release records the group withheld from the public while drawing proposed congressional and legislative districts. The court's 4-3 decision in response to a lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press and other media organizations caps...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - When Wisconsin lawmakers return to the capitol this week, they’ll consider one GOP lawmaker’s bill that seeks to dissolve the Wisconsin Elections Commission. According to the bill, it would instead put the secretary of state in charge of elections. UW-Madison professor Mike Wagner said...
A group of current and former Detroit lawmakers say they’re planning to file a lawsuit in the Michigan Supreme Court over the state’s recently passed legislative maps, which they argue disenfranchise Black voters and violate voting rights.
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that the Senate is prepared to debate changes in the filibuster if Republicans continue to block the advancement of voting rights legislation. In a sternly worded letter to other senators, the New York Democrat set a deadline of Jan. 17 for the chamber to consider […]
