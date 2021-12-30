Morning Headlines: Ohio sets records for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; Cleveland schools to switch to remote learning next week
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 30:. Ohio sets records for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations. Cleveland schools to switch to remote learning next week. Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to firefighter staffing. Cleveland’s recycling program hits another snag. Ohio court to weigh attempted murder statute...www.wksu.org
