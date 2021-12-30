ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Morning Headlines: Ohio sets records for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; Cleveland schools to switch to remote learning next week

By WKSU
wksu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 30:. Ohio sets records for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations. Cleveland schools to switch to remote learning next week. Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to firefighter staffing. Cleveland’s recycling program hits another snag. Ohio court to weigh attempted murder statute...

www.wksu.org

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Eric Gordon
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy