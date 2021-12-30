UCSF doctor predicts COVID could be 'like the flu' by early February

While Omicron is spreading fast in the Bay Area, there are reasons to remain hopeful.

In a series of upbeat tweets, top UCSF doctor Bob Wachter said there are some positive trends peeking out from behind the fog of gloom.

He says we could quote "be in good, maybe even great shape" in six to eight weeks.

By early February, Wachter says COVID could be more like the flu, with a majority of the U.S. protected by vaccines or antibodies.

He says vaccines are preventing hospitalizations and key treatments like new oral anti-viral pills hold great hope.