ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Senior citizen food giveaway in Town of Hamburg "sells out"

By Tim Meehan
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugng6_0dZ3kZ7m00

A free food distribution event for senior citizens in the Town of Hamburg has "sold out," according to town leaders.

The by-registration-only distribution event, set for noon Thursday, had 200 boxes of food available. By Thursday morning, all 200 boxes had been claimed.

Those who did register will be able to pick up boxes containing items like fresh produce, milk and eggs from the Town of Hamburg Community Senior Center located at 4050 Southwestern Boulevard.

The distribution event runs until 5:00 p.m. and is being put on, in part, by NYS Assemblymember Jon Rivera's office in coordination with town supervisor-elect Randy Hoak and the town's recreation department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
Hamburg, NY
Government
Hamburg, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Elderly People#Food Distribution#Senior Center#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy