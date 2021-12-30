ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The mummy of an Egyptian pharaoh has been 'digitally unwrapped'

 5 days ago

For 3,000 years, a mummy of the pharaoh...

scitechdaily.com

Mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I “Unwrapped” for the First Time in 3,000 Years – Here’s What Scientists Found

Study shows that 21st dynasty restorers ‘lovingly restored’ mummy, dispelling theory that they were bent on reusing old royal burial equipment. All the royal mummies found in the 19th and 20th centuries have long since been opened for study. With one exception: egyptologists have never been bold enough to open the mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I. Not because of any mythical curse, but because it is perfectly wrapped, beautifully decorated with flower garlands, and with face and neck covered by an exquisite lifelike facemask inset with colorful stones. But now for the first time, scientists from Egypt have used three-dimensional CT (computed tomography) scanning to ‘digitally unwrap’ this royal mummy and study its contents. They report their findings in Frontiers in Medicine.
WWMT

Step inside the grave of a 'digitally unwrapped' mummy for the first time

WASHINGTON (TND) — The 3,500-year-old mummy of an Egyptian king has been "digitally unwrapped" for the first time ever. Pharaoh Amenhotep I's mummified remains were first discovered by researchers in 1881, among other reburied royal mummies, at the archeological site Deir el Bahari in southern Egypt. "This fact that...
ARTnews

Street Photographer Sabine Weiss Dies at 97, Researchers Digitally ‘Unwrap’ Pharaoh’s Mummy, and More: Morning Links for December 30, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SABINE WEISS, the storied Swiss street photographer whose career stretched more than seven decades, died at her home in Paris, the AFP reports. She was 97. Weiss shot everything, from portraits of celebrities like Alberto Giacometti and Brigitte Bardot to all types of chance sights in various cities. “I went into morgues and into factories, I took pictures of rich people and I took pictures of fashion,” the AFP quoted her saying. “But what remains are the pictures I took for myself, in stolen moments.” BBC News has published a portfolio of her images. Late in life, Weiss stopped taking photos...
Good News Network

Scientists Digitally ‘Unwrap’ Pharaoh Amenhotep Mummy, While Leaving 3,000 Year-old Artifact Untouched

All the royal mummies found in the 19th and 20th centuries have long since been opened for study. With one exception: Egyptologists have never been bold enough to open the mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I. Not because of any mythical curse, but because it is perfectly wrapped, beautifully decorated with flower garlands, and with face and neck covered by an exquisite lifelike facemask inset with colorful stones. But now for the first time, scientists from Egypt have used three-dimensional CT (computed tomography) scanning to ‘digitally unwrap’ this royal mummy and study its contents.
