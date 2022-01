Chicago and other cities have been grappling with a sharp rise in carjackings. Sun-Times reporter Frank Main interviewed a carjacker about what kinds of cars get targeted, why people commit these crimes and his advice on how not to become a victim. The West Side man, who is in his 30s and has convictions for car thefts, spoke on the condition of anonymity. This interview has been edited for space and clarity.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO