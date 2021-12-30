ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Forever Families: Meet Rose

KVUE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this week's Forever Families, KVUE's Hannah...

www.kvue.com

Click10.com

Adopted woman meets birth family for first time in South Florida

This was a reunion years in the making. Melissa Hall has spent decades looking for her biological family on her Dad’s side. This weekend, she got to meet them for the first time. Hall has always known that her parents, who were college students in California back in the...
FLORIDA STATE
foxla.com

Wednesday's Child: Sean would love a forever family this holiday season

Sean, 10, is a kid in foster care in need of an adoptive family. With the holiday season in full swing, we brought Sean to The Center located at 2nd & PCH in Long Beach, California for some holiday cheer, and there we learned that one is never too old for Santa -- especially when there are gifts to be had! We also learned a little more about this kiddo, too.
LONG BEACH, CA
WDIO-TV

Pepperoni is looking for a family to love him forever

Pepperoni is a 1-year-old boy looking for a loving home to call his own. He is a goofy, energetic and playful guy that is looking for a family to give him a lot of love and attention. He does have some special physical therapy needs, so he's looking for a specific home that can help him be the best dog he can be.
PETS
localsyr.com

Dasher the puppy wants to grow up with her forever family: Petsavers

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19. NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Dasher, not one of Santa’s reindeers, but a terrier and mastiff puppy mix at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.
JAMESVILLE, NY
Morganton News Herald

Nonprofit helps families make ends meet for Christmas

HILDEBRAN — Santa Claus can normally be found riding around in a sleigh full of toys, but his ride looked a little different Wednesday. The Jolly Old Elf sat atop a pink fire truck as he joined Pink Heals, a nonprofit, along with firefighters and local law enforcement to deliver some early presents and food to a family in Hildebran.
HILDEBRAN, NC
NBCMontana

Adopt A Family helps folks meet holiday challenges

HAMILTON, Mont. — COVID, isolation, a housing crisis, health problems-all have contributed to a stressful, uncertain holiday season for many people. In the Bitterroot, many families have fallen on hard times. But there's also a spirit of giving in the valley. Adopt a Family works with Santa Clause to...
HAMILTON, MT
CBS Boston

5 Local Shelter Animals Still Seeking Forever Families After Months Without Homes

BOSTON (CBS) — Five pets who have spent a long time in local shelters are hoping to have a new home in the upcoming new year. The MSPCA-Angell said Thursday that there are five animals — three dogs, one cat, and a horse — that have either been at their facility or the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem for a combined 31 months. They added that they are hoping 2021 is the last year they have to house the pets. Here are the animals, along with their bios from the MSPCA and links where you can apply for adoption (moving left to right): (Photo Credit: MSPCA-Angell) Harley (adoption link): 8-year-old Boxer who “loves new people as much as he loves tennis balls” Malcolm (adoption link): 5-year-old Tabby cat who “lives for treats and chin scratches” Oreo (adoption link): 1-year-old Siberian Husky/Pit Bull Terrier mix that has “boundless puppy energy” Julie (adoption link): 4-year-old Labrador/Retriever mix that “loves to play fetch” Sky (adoption link): quarter horse looking for a “quiet home and an adorable human with whom she can bond” In 2021, the MSPCA-Angell placed more than 5,100 pets into new homes across its three adoption centers. The Northeast Animal Shelter placed more than 3,800 animals in homes.
SALEM, MA

