ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

ESPN college basketball legend Dick Vitale takes another break from broadcasting after latest diagnosis

By Brian Fonseca
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dick Vitale’s return to the airwaves has been cut short for now. The ESPN college basketball analyst disclosed in a press release Wednesday that he will be taking a break from broadcasting games to rest his voice as a result of having Dysplasia on the vocal cords. He said he is...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Vitale
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA.com

Women's college basketball rankings: Louisville is new No. 1, Baylor falls and Tennessee returns in Week 8's Power 10

Week 8 was packed with the end of 2021's drama and the start of 2022's chaos all in one, which caused a new No. 1 team in my Power 10 rankings. In the mix of all of the upsets and thrillers we witnessed, there were also a plethora of game cancellations and postponements that disrupted many teams' action. Despite the multiple pauses, the start of conference play did not disappoint.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Basketball#Broadcasting#Cancer Treatment#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
128K+
Followers
55K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy