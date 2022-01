Buddy’s Glory would break your heart. An 11-year-old, chestnut-colored standardbred with sad black eyes and a jaunty forelock, he sauntered over to a stranger beckoning from the other side of a wooden corral fence on a sunny day last week, then dipped his head as if he were asking for a pat. And when he got one, then another, he stood there expectantly, as if he would have stayed by that fence all afternoon being patted on the forehead.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO