TV & Videos

Year-End Mailbag! The Top 10 Performances, Trailers, and Needle Drops of 2021

By Sean Fennessey
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s our last episode of the year and Sean and Amanda...

www.theringer.com

The Ringer

‘Encanto’ and the 10 Most Underrated Movies of 2021

Andy Greenwald joins Sean to discuss Disney’s latest achievement in animation, Encanto, and share some tips for how to be a dad who wants to introduce their child to movies (1:00). Chris Ryan swings by to talk about Paul Verhoeven’s sexy nuns movie, Benedetta (38:00). Then, Adam Nayman and Sean list their 10 most underrated, underseen, or underdiscussed movies of 2021 (51:00).
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘Real Ones’ New Year’s Mailbag

In the final episode of the year, Logan and Raja are joined by The Ringer’s finest and Real Ones chief meme officer Jomi Adeniran and we get deep in our mailbag to answer some listener questions. Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell. Guest: Jomi Adeniran. Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall.
TV & VIDEOS
fox5atlanta.com

FX drops trailer for Season 3 of 'Atlanta'

ATLANTA - Earn and the gang are back for Season 3 of FX's hit show, "Atlanta." Only this time, it's not clear how much of the new season will take place in the city of Atlanta. In the trailer, the group of friends is headed to Europe and things get...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
allkpop.com

Must-Watch performances from past End-of-the-Year Music Festivals

The best part of the end of the year is that it is time for EOY (End Of the Year) festivals! The three major broadcasting companies (KBS, SBS & MBC) have a tradition of hosting a music festival to celebrate the year's artists and music, typically held towards the end of December. KBS hosted their "2021 KBS Music Festival" last week. SBS will have their annual music festival on Christmas Day, while MBC will be hosting their music festival on New Year's Eve.
MUSIC
Decider.com

Fletcher Peters’ Favorite Needle Drops of 2021

Take that, Spotify Wrapped: for the second year in a row, I’m ranking the best needle drops 2021 had to offer. A lot of shows and movies went BIG on soundtracks this year, but did that pay off? Did all the glitz and the glamor of HBO’s big budgets result in better soundtracks, or were they over-saturated? Get that boombox, Discman, or cassette player ready —or maybe just YouTube, because that’s where most of these specific audio/visual moments are playing — here are the my favorite needle drops of 2021.
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS Top Year-End Streaming Charts

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Pooh Shiesty were among the artists topping the major streaming services’ year-end charts, according to a list distributed Thursday by the Digital Media Association, of which Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube are members. DIMA noted that streaming continued to rise...
MUSIC
heyuguys.com

First trailer drops for Robert Eggers ‘The Northman’

Universal Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for Robert Eggers ‘The Northman.’. The action-filled epic follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Best Celebrity Moments of 2021 and Predictions for 2022

The Tea Time crew recaps some of their favorite celebrity moments of 2021, including Olivia Rodrigo taking off with the release of “Drivers License” (11:36), Bennifer reuniting (17:43), and Britney Spears being freed from her conservatorship (31:59). Then they make some outlandish celebrity predictions for 2022 (33:30). Hosts:...
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Did We Need This?

Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by breaking down their relationship with the Matrix series (1:27) and then give their review of the film (15:10). They follow by discussing where this movie ranks in the series and whether or not the reviews of the movie were fair (32:46). For episode...
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ “Chapter 1” Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna emerge from the Sarlacc Pit to dive into the latest Star Wars adventure, The Book of Boba Fett. They first offer a primer on their thoughts on Boba Fett and the state of the wider Star Wars canon (06:23). Then they dive into the plot and events of the premiere and what may happen in the series (50:10). Finally, they call in Jomi to answer your mailbag questions (155:12).
MOVIES
The Independent

34 stars who regret famous movie roles, from Jim Carrey to Jessica Alba

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

How To Stream the New Year’s Eve 2022 Celebrations — Watch the Ball Drop, Performances, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We made it through another year — and what a year it’s been. While 2021 wasn’t exactly 2020 part two, there were moments that surely felt like we were living in the sequel to one of the toughest years in recent memory. But we made it, and now, we’re poised to usher in a new year with some celebrations. So, pour yourself a glass of champagne or Prosecco (let’s be real, you deserve it). Before we ring in the new year, here’s how you can watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop, performances, and more — and, yes, it’s available to stream.
CELEBRATIONS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season Finale: Luke Grimes Explains Intense Scene ‘Dealing With’ Kayce’s Past

In one of the most intense “Yellowstone” season finales ever, Kayce has a flashback of his most traumatizing moments. This is all a part of the vision quest he embarks on, embracing his wife’s Native culture and exploring his demons. Because Kayce has always been stuck between his loyalty as a Dutton and his responsibility to his family on the reservation, he’s really lost. But actor Luke Grimes explains why Kayce must come face to face with his past.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Recap: Clayton Sets a New Record

The Bachelor is always on nowadays. The last season of The Bachelorette ended less than two weeks ago, and now we have a new season of The Bachelor, and a new season will begin filming in a few weeks. The new Bachelor is Clayton, a Midwestern guy from a small town who was briefly signed to an NFL roster as a tight end, although he didn’t play in any games—please do not confuse him with Colton, the Bachelor from three seasons ago, who was a Midwestern guy from a small town who was briefly signed to an NFL roster as a linebacker, although he didn’t play in any games. Bachelors and Bachelorettes used to be chosen because they had prominent and emotional story arcs on past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette—but Clayton seems to have been selected in part because he was available to film after being dumped early during the just-ended-two-weeks-ago season of The Bachelorette.
NFL
The Ringer

End of the Year Mailbag

Chris and Andy round out 2021 by answering some questions from the mailbag. They talk about which TV shows dominated the cultural conversation in 2021 (7:54), TV shows they’re looking forward to most in 2022 (15:57), and some of their favorite albums and meals from the year (31:46). Hosts:...
TV SHOWS

