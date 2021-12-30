ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears

ON THE SCENE: Voting rights common ground as elusive as ever

Before the Civil War, abolitionists and the women’s rights movement worked together toward achieving a common goal, the right to vote for Black men and all women. In many respects, the women’s rights movement grew out of the abolitionist movement. Yet, not entirely; many women who wanted the vote didn’t want Black women to gain that same right.
Redistricting over, IN voting rights group looks to the future

(Indiana News Service) Indiana’s redistricting process concluded in October, but one voting rights group is eyeing ways to ensure fair representation in the future. From introduction to final approval, it took Indiana lawmakers less than three weeks to adopt new legislative and congressional maps. Julia Vaughn, policy director with Common Cause Indiana, said that timeline meant few opportunities for the public to weigh in on the process.
Mayors seek voting rights bill approval

(ABC 6 News) - Mayors from across the country including Rochester Mayor Kim Norton are asking lawmakers to approve the voting rights bill. The U.S Conference of mayors says voting rights are "under historic attack." The letter says the senate bill would stop voter suppression and create national standards.
No MLK Day celebration without voting rights legislation

More than five and a half decades ago, Martin Luther King, Jr., led 2,000 marchers to the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where they knelt and prayed for an end to voter suppression. This MLK Day, his children will lead marchers to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington,...
Williams hails right to vote in municipal elections

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, hailed the City Council’s passage of Intro 1867, expanding the right to vote in municipal elections to roughly 900,000 non-citizen New Yorkers, including Caribbean nationals, with legal permanent residence status or other valid work authorization. “Today, New...
Our Lives: A Year in Review

Dr. Yohuru Williams joins News 12's Gwen Edwards to discuss voting rights for the African American community and racial equity in the year 2021.
WAGM Top Stories of 2021: July through December

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -2021 is coming to an end. Last night, NewsSource 8′s Kelly O’Mara took us through some of the top stories from January through June, tonight we look at the rest of the year. July started out on a green note, as stores went to...
Redistricting over, voting rights group looks to future

INDIANAPOLIS (Indiana News Service): Indiana’s redistricting process concluded in October, but one voting rights group is eyeing ways to ensure fair representation in the future. From introduction to final approval, it took Indiana lawmakers less than three weeks to adopt new legislative and congressional maps. Julia Vaughn, policy director...
