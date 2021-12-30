Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears

Before the Civil War, abolitionists and the women’s rights movement worked together toward achieving a common goal, the right to vote for Black men and all women. In many respects, the women’s rights movement grew out of the abolitionist movement. Yet, not entirely; many women who wanted the vote didn’t want Black women to gain that same right.
(Indiana News Service) Indiana’s redistricting process concluded in October, but one voting rights group is eyeing ways to ensure fair representation in the future. From introduction to final approval, it took Indiana lawmakers less than three weeks to adopt new legislative and congressional maps. Julia Vaughn, policy director with Common Cause Indiana, said that timeline meant few opportunities for the public to weigh in on the process.
(ABC 6 News) - Mayors from across the country including Rochester Mayor Kim Norton are asking lawmakers to approve the voting rights bill. The U.S Conference of mayors says voting rights are "under historic attack." The letter says the senate bill would stop voter suppression and create national standards.
More than five and a half decades ago, Martin Luther King, Jr., led 2,000 marchers to the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where they knelt and prayed for an end to voter suppression. This MLK Day, his children will lead marchers to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington,...
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, hailed the City Council’s passage of Intro 1867, expanding the right to vote in municipal elections to roughly 900,000 non-citizen New Yorkers, including Caribbean nationals, with legal permanent residence status or other valid work authorization. “Today, New...
Current and former Black state lawmakers in Detroit announced Monday a pending lawsuit to block Michigan’s newly drawn congressional and legislative districts, contending they illegally dilute the voting strength of African Americans.
